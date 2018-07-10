UK police appeal after taxi smashed up during England fans’ celebrations

Police in the UK investigating criminal damage which put a taxi off the road after England’s World Cup quarter-final win over Sweden have issued CCTV images of three men.

Footage posted on social media showed several fans climbing on to the private hire vehicle – smashing the windscreen and sunroof – in Nottingham’s Old Market Square on Saturday.

Witnesses said the driver, who was not injured, was still inside the car when the vandalism started.

APPEAL: CCTV images issued after criminal damage to taxiWe’d like to speak to these three men in connection with… Posted by Nottinghamshire Police on Monday, July 9, 2018

Inspector Phil Grimwade said: “After the game concluded, hundreds of people left the venues where they had watched it at the same time, blocking roads and causing difficulty for traffic and access around Old Market Square.

“The majority of people were well-behaved, which the force appreciates, but there were a small number of incidents, to which officers were there within minutes, including damage caused to a taxi.

“A 27-year-old man handed himself in and was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He has been released on conditional bail.”

CCTV image released by police after damage was caused to a cab in Nottingham following Saturday’s World Cup match (Notts Police/PA)

The officer added: “We’re now appealing to the public to help us identify three other men who we’d like to speak to in connection with the incident.

“We appreciate the CCTV images are not of the best quality but we’re hoping someone might be able to recognise them. Someone out there will know who they are.”

Anyone with information which could help the inquiry is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

- Press Association