UK Met Office issues first ever thunderstorm warning as heatwave continues

The UK Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms – the first such advisory since the service was introduced.

Forecasters said storms may develop and bring torrential rain, hail and lightning to places in south-west England and Wales today.

The yellow warning runs from 6am to 10pm, while the heatwave is set to continue for the rest of the weekend.

Temperatures reached a high of 29.5C (85F) yesterday and the Met Office said there were no reports of rain, while Otterbourne in Hampshire was the UK hotspot.

Sunday will continue in a similar vein with parts of the Midlands and London reaching up to 30C (86F) with higher levels of humidity than in previous days, forecasters have said.

