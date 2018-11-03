UK funfair evacuated following collapse of fairground ride

In the UK, Woking Park has been evacuated following the collapse of a fairground ride.

Six children are being treated for potentially serious injuries after an inflatable structure collapsed at the funfair.

Surrey Police have said that the park was evacuated in order to allow the air ambulance to land.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service report that they have multiple crews on the scene at a "significant incident".

It is thought the patients are being taken to a major trauma centre in London.

More to follow.

