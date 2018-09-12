UK couple who died in Egypt suffered illnesses caused by e.coli, tests show

A British couple who died on a Thomas Cook holiday in Egypt suffered illnesses caused by e.coli, tests have found.

Egypt’s chief prosecutor said forensic examinations show John Cooper, 69, suffered acute intestinal dysentery caused by e.coli, and his wife Susan Cooper, 63, suffered a complication linked to infection, likely to have been caused by e.coli.

He said the bodies of the couple from Burnley, Lancashire, showed “no criminal violence”.

(PA Graphics)

Other tests of air and water at the hotel found nothing unusual, he added.

Thomas Cook revealed last week that it had identified a high level of e.coli bacteria at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

The firm moved 300 guests out of the hotel 24 hours after the couple died as a precaution after becoming aware of an increased number of illnesses.

- Press Association