UK considering Russian request to see Yulia Skripal after Salisbury poisoning

The UK Foreign Office has said it is considering a request from Russia to see Yulia Skripal over the Salisbury poisoning.

An FCO spokeswoman said: "We are considering requests for consular access in line with our obligations under international and domestic law, including the rights and wishes of Yulia Skripal."

The Russian embassy in London tweeted on Friday that they "insist on the right to see her".

It posted: "Good news as Yulia Skripal is reported as recovering well.

"We insist on the right to see her, in accordance with the 1968 Consular Convention."

It was reported yesterday that Ms Skripal, the poisoned daughter of a Russian double agent had regained consciousness more than three weeks since the pair were targeted in a nerve agent attack.

Her father remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

