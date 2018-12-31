UK Border Force cutters to patrol English Channel amid migrant crossings

Two of the UK's Border Force cutters will patrol the English Channel after almost 100 migrants made the crossing over the Christmas period, Sajid Javid has announced.

The British Home Secretary cut short a family holiday in South Africa to take personal control of the situation, which has seen migrants attempt to reach Britain by boat from France.

Two Border Force cutters are being redeployed from overseas to patrol the English Channel in response to the migrant crisis, Home Secretary Sajid Javid has announced. pic.twitter.com/6EBXkAhHRM — Press Association (@PA) December 31, 2018

It comes as the British Home Office revealed a group of 12 migrants, including a 10-year-old child, were detained after landing on a Kent beach this morning.

The cutters will be redeployed from overseas after almost 100 migrants made the perilous Channel crossing in dinghies and other small craft over the Christmas period.

Mr Javid, who held talks with Whitehall chiefs on Monday, said the “major incident” remained a “very serious concern”.

About 230 migrants had sought to cross the Channel in December but “just under half have actually been disrupted by the French and never actually made it in terms of leaving the French coast”, he said.

Speaking after a meeting with senior officials from the UK's National Crime Agency and Border Force, he said: “It’s both about protecting human life but also about protecting our borders.

“When it comes to human life, clearly I want to make sure that we are doing all we can to protect people.

“We must remember that this is one of the most treacherous stretches of water that there is, 21 miles with people taking grave risk, really putting their lives into their own hands by taking this journey.”

He added: “I have made a decision today to redeploy two of the Border Force’s largest vessels, known as cutters, from abroad back to the UK, to south-east England, and they will be joining a cutter that is already there and two other coastal patrol vessels.

“This will help both with the human side of this situation but also to better protect our borders.”

