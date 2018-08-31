Uganda opposition pop star blocked from flying to US for treatment

A Ugandan pop star-turned-opposition politician who was charged with treason after he alleged torture in detention has been stopped from leaving for the United States for treatment.

Lawyers also said on Thursday that a colleague was stopped from travelling to India.

The police action has escalated a political dispute between the government of longtime President Yoweri Museveni and a youthful generation that fears he intends to rule for life after 32 years in power.

Kyagulanyi Ssentamu on crutches as he is led out of court towards a prison van (AP)

Bobi Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, was stopped while trying to board a flight at Entebbe airport and police did not explain why, lawyer Asuman Basalirwa told The Associated Press.

He was checked into a hospital in the capital, Kampala, in a “worrying condition” the lawyer said.

The 36-year-old was freed on bail on Monday but faced no travel restrictions after he and more than 30 other politicians were arrested over an incident in which the president’s motorcade was pelted with stones and Ssentamu’s driver was shot dead.

A lawyer for the singer has called the charge false.

Ssentamu has emerged as a powerful opposition voice among young people frustrated by Museveni, especially after the constitution was changed last year to remove an age limit on the presidency.

The singer won a parliament seat last year without the backing of a political party.

Dozens of global musicians including Chris Martin, Angelique Kidjo and Brian Eno last week wrote an open letter condemning the treatment of Ssentamu, who in his first public appearance after his arrest had to walk with support and appeared to cry.

On Thursday, police “violently abducted” Ssentamu and put him into a police ambulance, another lawyer, Nicholas Opiyo, said on Twitter.

Any doctor who treats the singer without his consent is violating his or her oath and “will be personally pursued”, he added.

Ssentamu’s wife, Barbara, said in a Facebook post that security forces “manhandled” her husband, who “groaned in pain” as he shouted for help.

Authorities earlier on Thursday prevented another politician, Francis Zaake, from boarding a plane to India, saying he was a suspect in a criminal case.

Government spokesman Ofwono Opondo said on Twitter that Zaake, who has not been charged with any crime, escaped police custody “and should be arrested at the earliest”.

@HEBobiwine and Francis Zaake will be allowed to proceed for further treatment abroad after government doctors have examined them to ascertain their medical conditions @UgandaMediaCent @nbstv @ubctvuganda @ntvuganda — Ofwono Opondo P'Odel (@OfwonoOpondo) August 30, 2018

After the outcry over Ssentamu’s treatment at the airport, Opondo said both he and Zaake can travel “after government doctors have examined them to ascertain their medical conditions”.

Both men had been taken to hospital with serious injuries they said they sustained at the hands of security forces during detention.

The speaker of Uganda’s parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, in a letter to Museveni this week described Zaake as “gravely ill” and said Ssentamu “has visible signs of torture and beatings”.

The government has denied the allegations of torture.

The treason charges against Ssentamu and others have heightened concerns about a crackdown on the opposition in the East African nation and led to protests in the capital.

