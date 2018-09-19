Uber Eats admits ‘accidentally’ urging couriers to work through Storm Ali

Uber Eats has said a message asking couriers to work in severe weather conditions was sent accidentally.

The firm said the message, urging more drivers to work as it is “really busy”, was sent having been scheduled a week in advance.

It added it had told couriers in Scotland not to accept further deliveries if they feel unsafe.

Gusts of more than 90mph have been recorded, with strong winds causing travel disruption and power cuts across the country.

Gusts of more than 90mph have been recorded (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A spokesman said: “We have daily incentives in place for couriers – which are set around a week in advance – and we regularly message couriers about them.

“This morning’s messages were sent by accident.

“Our local teams are monitoring current weather conditions.

“During the severe weather in March this year when there was a ‘Red’ weather alert across much of Scotland we closed the app in Glasgow and other cities.”

The company operates by allowing users to order food from participating restaurants on their website or with an app.

- Press Association