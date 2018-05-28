Two women struck by lightning as summer storms lash Germany

Two women have suffered serious injuries after being struck by lightning in the western German city of Bochum, authorities said.

The city’s fire service said the women, in their early twenties, were walking on a footpath when lighting struck late on Sunday.

One of them had to be resuscitated by paramedics at the scene.

Western and central Germany saw heavy storms on Sunday, flooding roads and basements.

A thunderbolt goes down behind the banking district in Frankfurt (Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa via AP)

Firefighters in the state of Hesse rescued two women who were trapped in their car by a mudslide.

Dozens of flights were cancelled at Frankfurt Airport, Germany’s busiest, because of storms.

Germany and other parts of Europe have been experiencing an unusually long stretch of very warm weather in May.

Meteorologists predict temperatures in Germany will hit 33C (91.4F) this week.

- Press Association