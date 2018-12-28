Two women and baby killed in Iceland bridge crash

Two British women and a baby were killed when the 4×4 they were travelling in crashed off a bridge in Iceland, police said.

The vehicle was carrying two brothers who were touring the country with their families, including two children aged seven and nine. All four were seriously injured.

Icelandic police said the women were born in 1979 and 1980 and the child in 2018.

The cause of Thursday’s accident is not yet known, but in a statement on Friday police said the Toyota Land Cruiser “seems to have turned on the bridge with the result that it went on top of the railing of the bridge, to the right, following it for a short distance and then turned over off the rail and the bridge.

“There, the car fell down on the ground beneath the bridge.”

The crash happened on the 200m-300m (656ft-984ft) bridge on the national Route 1 road near Skeidararsandur, a vast sand plain in southern Iceland. A police vehicle at a roadblock on Route 1 in Iceland, near the Jokulsarlon glacier lagoon (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Police previously said the road was not thought to be icy but humidity could have made the surface slippery for the SUV, which was driving eastbound over the bridge in Nupsvotn, just south of the Vatnajokull glacier.

Those involved in the crash are from two British families, and of Indian heritage.

The Indian Ambassador to Iceland, T Armstrong Changsan, is believed to have visited the survivors in hospital.

The crash happened just south of Skaftafell National Park, part of the Vatnajokull National Park, which was nominated for inclusion in Unesco’s World Heritage List in 2018.

The Vatnajokull glacier is the largest in Europe, covering 8% of Iceland’s landmass including the island’s tallest peak Hvannadalshnjukur at 2,200 metres tall (7,218ft).

Tourists flock to the area to enjoy hiking, camping and sightseeing flights.

South of the national park is the Skeidararsandur, a vast sand plain formed from alluvial deposits, with little vegetation, with the Nupsvotn glacial lakes on its western boundary.

- Press Association