Two stabbed after kitchen staff row at Sony’s London HQ

Latest: Two people were stabbed after an argument broke out between kitchen staff at Sony Music’s London headquarters.

Firearms officers descended on the building in Kensington, central London, at about 11am this morning and one man was arrested.

Neither of those stabbed are believed to be in a life-threatening condition, while Scotland Yard confirmed the incident is not being treated as “terror related”.

Armed police officers run to the scene (PA)

Sony Music said in a statement that the building was evacuated after “two members of the catering team were involved in a violent altercation” at the Derry Street office.

Staff at the record company described the chaos that ensued.

“We just heard screaming and running and people slamming doors,” said one employee who did not want to be named.

The kitchen workers were “running around chasing each other” and “slashing each other up”, he added.

Footage filmed from an office opposite showed a number of armed police entering the building through the front door.

Earlier: Two people stabbed at Sony Music HQ in central London

A man has been arrested after two people were stabbed in Kensington, central London, police in the UK have said.

Firearms officers descended on Derry Street at about 11am and were seen outside a building that houses Sony’s London headquarters.

The Metropolitan Police said two people suffered stab injuries, but they are not believed to be in life-threatening conditions.

Scotland Yard said: "We are aware of an incident on Derry Street W8, police on scene including firearms officers and London Ambulance Service. At this time we believe two people are injured. Incident is on-going."

The incident is not being treated as terror-related and there is no evidence firearms were involved, a Metropolitan Police spokesman added.

Footage filmed from an office building opposite showed a number of armed police entering the building through the front door.

Sony music is being evacuated as armed police and paramedics are on stand by pic.twitter.com/DNA1b1cb85 — Alex Iszatt (@AlexonTV) November 2, 2018

Trish Ellis, a personal assistant at the Mail on Sunday who witnessed the incident, said: "It started opposite our building in Derry Street, usual sirens and racket but then we heard shouting, and more and more sirens.

"A few people came out, then armed police were going in six-plus at a time, and more and more of them, but they seemed to be keeping people in the building.

"Gradually they started to release people in tens, twenties, and a stretcher turned up with all the medical kit on it, but just stayed outside."

According to the Evening Standard, which its based by the scene, a witness reported seeing panicked people running from the incident while screaming.

"Large crowds of people began exiting the building's front door at around 11 o'clock," the onlooker said.

"Most were running, all towards Kensington Square Garden. Several were visibly panicked and some were screaming."

Armed police surround building in Kensington, London. Sony offices reportedly evacuated. pic.twitter.com/iGhP7POHDD — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 2, 2018

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one patient was taken to hospital, the other to a "major trauma centre".

Scotland Yard said: "Officers, including firearms officers, and London Ambulance Service are in attendance.

"Evacuations have taken place as a precaution. One person has been arrested."

PA & Digital Desk