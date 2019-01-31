Two sentenced for identification ban breach on James Bulger killer Jon Venables

Two people who shared information online said to be about James Bulger killer Jon Venables have been given suspended jail sentences at the UK High Court.

Richard McKeag, 28, and Natalie Barker, 36, admitted breaching an injunction intended to prevent Venables’ identity being made public.

Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett, sitting with Mr Justice Warby, handed McKeag a 12-month sentence, while Barker was given eight months – both suspended for two years.

There is a court order in England and Wales banning the publication of anything that reveals the identities of Venables and Robert Thompson.

The pair have been living anonymously with new identities since being released from a life sentence for the kidnap, torture and murder of two-year-old James in 1993, when they were aged 10.

