Two people stabbed at Sony Music HQ in central London

A man has been arrested after two people were stabbed in Kensington, central London, police in the UK have said.

Firearms officers descended on Derry Street at about 11am and were seen outside a building that houses Sony’s London headquarters.

The Metropolitan Police said two people suffered stab injuries, but they are not believed to be in life-threatening conditions.

Scotland Yard said: "We are aware of an incident on Derry Street W8, police on scene including firearms officers and London Ambulance Service. At this time we believe two people are injured. Incident is on-going."

The incident is not being treated as terror-related and there is no evidence firearms were involved, a Metropolitan Police spokesman added.

Footage filmed from an office building opposite showed a number of armed police entering the building through the front door.

PA & Digital Desk