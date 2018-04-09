Two people killed in Malta bus crash

Two people have died and more than 40 are injured after an open-top double-decker tourist bus crashed into a low-hanging tree branch in Malta today.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said most of the passengers hailed from Belgium or Britain.

The accident happened in Zurrieq, a popular tourist destination just outside the capital Valletta that is famous for its ruins and "blue grotto".

Of the 45 injured, 12 were children, including two critically-injured youngsters.

The two passengers who were killed, and most of those who were injured, had been sitting on the top deck when the bus hit the tree branch.

The 24-year-old bus driver was not hurt in the incident.

-AP