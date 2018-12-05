Two killed in deadly blast at petrol station in Italy

An explosion at a petrol station in Italy has killed two people and injured several others, according to reports.

The incident occurred as a fuel tanker was offloading fuel at the service station, Rieti police chief Antonio Mannoni told the ANSA news agency.

Smoke billows in Borgo Quinzio, near Rieti (Emiliano Grillotti/ANSA via AP)

Fire crews were responding to an initial blaze when a huge explosion rattled the area.

The blast occurred along the Salaria state road, one of the main roads north of Rome.

