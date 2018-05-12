Two injured after light aircraft overturns while landing

Two people suffered minor injuries when a light aircraft overturned while landing at an airport, police have said.

Police, the fire service and ambulance crews were called to Caernarfon Airport in Gwynedd, North Wales, at 1.16pm today after reports an aircraft had crashed through the perimeter fence and overturned in an adjacent field.

North Wales Police said the plane's occupants walked away from the incident.

A statement said: "There was no fire and the pilot and passenger were fortunately able to walk away from the plane with minor injuries.

"They were taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor to be checked over."

A spokesman for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said two crews attened from Bangor and Caernarfon, one of which remained at the scene.

North Wales Police added the Air Accidents Investigation Branch had been informed.

