Two half marathon runners die after collapsing at finish line in Cardiff

Two runners competing in the Cardiff half marathon have died after collapsing at the finish line, organisers said.

The pair are believed to have suffered cardiac arrests after taking part in the annual race, which attracted 25,000 competitors.

Both casualties were immediately attended to by the medical emergency team on the finish line and then taken to the University Hospital Wales in Cardiff where they later died.

Organisers Run 4 Wales said the deaths were the first fatalities in the race's 15-year history.

Chief executive Matt Newman said: "This is a terrible tragedy for the families. Our deepest sympathies go out to their family and friends.

"The emergency services reacted to this terrible situation with great speed and professionalism. Everyone connected with the race is devastated."

The race began at 10am and participants ran via the Wales Millennium Centre, the Cardiff Bay Barrage as well as Roath Park.

Since Run 4 Wales took over managing the event in 2012, there have been 116,049 finishers in what has grown to become the second biggest half marathon in the UK, behind the Great North Run in Newcastle.

