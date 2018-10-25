Two die after falling from overlook in Yosemite National Park

Back to US World Home

Two visitors to the Yosemite National Park in California have died in a fall from a popular overlook, a park official has said.

Spokesman Scott Gediman said park rangers are trying to recover the bodies of a man and a woman. He did not say when the couple fell from Taft Point, which is at an elevation of 7,500 feet (2,285 metres).

Mr Gediman says the deaths are being investigated and offered no other information.

Last month, an Israeli teenager visiting the park fell hundreds of feet to his death while hiking near the top of 600-foot-tall Nevada Fall.

The Mariposa County coroner’s office said 18-year-old Tomer Frankfurter’s death was considered an accident.- Press Association

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World