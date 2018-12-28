Two dead as roadside bomb hits tourist bus in Egypt

A roadside bomb has hit a tourist bus in an area near the Giza Pyramids, killing at least two people and wounding 10 others.

Egyptian security officials said the bus was travelling in the Marioutiyah area when the device went off.

File photo of the Giza Pyramids.

There was no immediate word on the nationalities of the tourists on board but the officials said one of those killed was an Egyptian.

Egypt has battled Islamic militants for years in the Sinai Peninsula in an insurgency that has occasionally spilt over to the mainland, hitting minority Christians or tourists.

However, this is the first attack to target foreign tourists in almost two years.