Two dead after building collapses in Kenya

Two people have been killed in a collapsed building in the Kenyan capital, police in Nairobi said.

Pius Masai Mwachi of the National Disaster Management Unit says a rescue operation is under way after a five-story residential building collapsed early on Sunday in Nairobi’s Huruma Ngei neighbourhood.

He said a body was pulled from the rubble and another person who was rescued alive later died.

UPDATE: TWO dead, seven others injured and treated on site by St John Ambulance after a five-storey building collapsed at Huruma pic.twitter.com/hgoBzrS87M — St John Ambulance (@StJohnKenya) June 3, 2018

He said three others who were rescued are being treated at a hospital.

Building collapses have become common in Nairobi, where four million people live in low-income areas or slums.

Housing is in high demand and unscrupulous developers often bypass building regulations.

- Press Association