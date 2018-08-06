Two dead, 70 injured after major explosion on Italian highway

At least two people have died and up to 70 are injured after a tanker truck carrying flammable material has exploded on a highway near the northern Italian city of Bologna.

Police said between 60 and 70 people were injured, some with serious burns, after a tanker truck carrying explosive materials was in a traffic accident.

The news agency ANSA said the tanker was carrying liquefied petroleum gas. The explosion sent flames soaring into the air and left part of a raised highway collapsed.

Italy's firefighters tweeted that they have sent multiple rescue and emergency squads, including one from their urban search and rescue team.

Italian news channel Sky TG24 reported that some of the injured people had been hit by flying glass when windows in nearby buildings exploded.

Massive explosion and fire near #Bologna Airport, #Italy. Fire seems to have occurred after a truck delivering cars/vans went up in flames



(📷Patrizio Rosetto) pic.twitter.com/1NrmJhQLCZ — John Villanueva Puzon (@JohnRPuzon_) August 6, 2018

PA and Digital Desk