Two convicted in Germany after stealing more than 100 portable toilets
Two men in Germany have been convicted of stealing more than 100 portable toilets.
The dpa news agency reported that Dusseldorf district court delivered its verdict today, giving a 40-year-old man a 10-month suspended sentence and a 28-year-old ex-colleague six months.
Both men worked for a waste disposal company from whose premises the toilets, worth nearly €70,000 in all, gradually disappeared, a loss that was only discovered a few months later.
The men admitted having sold the toilets to a company in the Netherlands via a go-between.
Only three of the missing toilets have resurfaced.
The defendants lost their jobs.
- Press Association