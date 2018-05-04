Twitter tells users to change passwords after bug

Back to World Home

Twitter has advised its users to change their passwords.

The social media network said a bug had caused “unmasked” passwords to be stored internally.

It added that there was “no indication” that the details had been misused but warned users to update their login information as a precaution.

The company said in a statement on Thursday: “We recently found a bug that stored passwords unmasked in an internal log.

“We fixed the bug and have no indication of a breach or misuse by anyone.

“As a precaution, consider changing your password on all services where you’ve used this password.”

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: UK, Sci-Tech, Twitter, UK, Twitter, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in World