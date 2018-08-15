Twitter muzzles conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for a week

Twitter is joining other prominent tech companies in muzzling Alex Jones, the right-wing conspiracy theorist who has used tech services to spread false information.

Bosses at the site had been resisting the move despite public pressure, including some from its own employees.

The microblogging platform said it suspended Mr Jones’ personal account for seven days because he violated the company’s rules against inciting violence.

Mr Jones will not be able to tweet or retweet, though he will be able to browse Twitter.

This punishment is light compared with Apple, YouTube and Spotify, which permanently removed material Mr Jones had published.

Facebook, meanwhile, suspended him for 30 days and took down four of his pages, including two for his Infowars show.

Infowars still has a Twitter account.

