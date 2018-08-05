Twenty dead as vintage plane crashes in Swiss Alps

All 20 people on board a vintage plane were killed when the aircraft crashed into a mountainside in south-east Switzerland, police said.

A Swiss news website quoted police spokeswoman Anita Senti as saying that police now know all 20 people on the Junkers Ju-52 propeller plane died in the crash on Saturday near the Alpine resort of Flims.

Eleven men and nine women were killed, officials said.

Most were from Switzerland but also a couple and their son from Austria.

The plane was operated by Ju-Air, a Swiss company that offers tours with vintage former Swiss military aircraft.