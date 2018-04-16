TV presenter Ant McPartlin pleads guilty to drink driving

TV presenter Ant McPartlin has pleaded guilty at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court to drink driving.

He is charged with drink-driving after allegedly being involved in a collision in Richmond, west London, on March 18th.

TV presenter Anthony McPartlin arrives at The Court House in Wimbledon, London to face charges of drink driving. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire.

The 42-year-old, wearing a black suit and white shirt, faced a scrum of photographers and reporters as he walked up the steps at the main entrance to the court building in south-west London, which was guarded by seven police officers.

Mr McPartlin stood in the glass dock in court and spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, address and nationality before pleading guilty to a single charge of drink-driving.

The charge states he had 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

Tv presenter Ant McPartlin arrives at court for his drink driving charge... pic.twitter.com/82ACTKj45B — Richard Pallot (@richpallotitv) April 16, 2018

McPartlin, who lives in Chiswick, west London, was arrested at around 4pm on March 18 after a failing a roadside breathalyser test following a collision between the Mini he was driving and two other cars.

The Metropolitan Police previously confirmed that a number of individuals were treated at the scene for minor injuries, and a child passenger from one of the cars was taken to hospital to be checked as a precaution.

After he was charged, ITV announced the Saturday Night Takeaway host would step back from his TV commitments, with co-presenter Declan Donnelly hosting the final two episodes of the show on his own.

McPartlin appeared alongside Donnelly on TV screens over the weekend as Britain's Got Talent aired its pre-recorded audition shows.

But ITV confirmed Donnelly will be hosting the live shows without his TV partner of almost 30 years.

- Press Association