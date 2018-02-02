TV crew pleads not guilty in fake-bomb threat at airport

Nine members of a television crew have pleaded not guilty to creating a false public alarm and other counts after one of their devices prompted a fake-bomb alert at one of New York's three major airports.

They entered their pleas during their initial court appearance on Friday.

The crew are also charged with interference with transportation and conspiracy.

The creators of a CNBC reality show Staten Island Hustle have said the crew were shooting an episode about a vacuum device used to compress luggage, when it prompted the alert on January 18 at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration had believed the device was a fake bomb. It says parts of the gadget were "indicators of an improvised explosive device."

Staten Island Hustle documents a group of investors searching for unconventional products.

