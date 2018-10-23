Turkish president says Saudi officials planned to murder journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Saudi officials planned to murder journalist Jamal Khashoggi days before his death.

The Turkish president is giving details on the investigation into the death of Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

He said that Jamal Khashoggi was "the victim of a very cruel murder".

He said that the people involved "should be held responsible in front of the law."

"We have all the evidence," he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Jamal Khashoggi first went to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 28 September at 11.50am to get papers for his wedding

On 1 October at 4.30pm three people flew to Istanbul from Riyadh and went to a hotel and then to the Saudi consulate.

On 2 October at 1.45pm the second team of three people flew to Istanbul, followed by a team comprising generals on a private plane.

Mr Erdogan says a team of 15 Saudis met at the consulate between 9.50am and 11am.

They took the hard disc out of the consulate's CCTV system and called the writer to tell him he had an appointment on that day.

Mr Khashoggi arrived at the consulate on foot at 1.08pm and was not seen again.

He said the Saudis used a “body double” as a decoy after Mr Khashoggi was killed.

Jamal Khashoggi has not been seen since he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday October 2 (CCTV/TRT World/AP)

Mr Erdogan said that they will continue to question why exactly those 15 people got together in Istanbul on the day of the murder.

"Who instructed these people is the answer we want," he said.

- Digital Desk