Turkish president calls Israel fascist and racist over nation state law

Turkey’s president has attacked Israel over a controversial law passed last week defining Israel as a nation-state of the Jewish people, and likened the legislation to Hitler’s obsession with racial purity.

Addressing MPs in Ankara, Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Israel “the world’s most Zionist, fascist, racist state”.

He said “the soul of Hitler has risen again within some of Israel’s officials”, and added: “There’s no difference between Hitler’s obsession with a pure race and the understanding that these ancient lands are just for the Jews.”

Turkey, under Erdogan’s rule, is becoming a dark dictatorship whereas Israel scrupulously maintains equal rights for all its citizens, both before and after introducing this law. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) July 24, 2018

Mr Erdogan warned the move would lead the region and the world to “blood, fire and pain”, and promised to stand with Palestinians.

He also called on the international community to stand against Israel.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted in response that Turkey has become a “dark dictatorship” under Mr Erdogan.

- Press Association