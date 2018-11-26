Turkish police search villa as part of Khashoggi death probe

Police are searching a villa in the north west of Turkey as part of an investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the country’s state-run news agency said.

Anadolu Agency said Monday’s search was taking place at a villa in the town of Termal in Yalova province.

The agency said crime scene investigators and sniffer dogs were part of the search. Turkey says Jamal Khashoggi was killed by a 15-member Saudi hit-squad (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)

Other Turkish media reports however went further, saying police were searching for the remains of The Washington Post columnist who wrote critically about Saudi Arabia’s crown prince.

It was not immediately clear who the villa belongs to.

Khashoggi was allegedly killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Turkey says he was killed by a 15-member Saudi hit-squad and that his body was dismembered before being removed from the consulate.

- Press Association