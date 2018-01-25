Turkish leader travels to Syrian border amid military offensive against Kurds

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has travelled to the country’s border with Syria, where was being briefed on Turkey’s military offensive against the Syrian Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters in Kutahya, western Turkey.

Officials from Mr Erdogan’s office said the Turkish leader was visiting the command centre overseeing the offensive, codenamed Olive Branch, in Hatay province.

Mr Erdogan was accompanied by Turkey’s chief of military staff, the defence minister and other top officers, the officials said.

Turkey launched the offensive on January 20 to drive out Syrian Kurdish fighters it regards as a security threat because of their affiliation with outlawed Kurdish rebels in Turkey.

