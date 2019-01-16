Turkey ‘seeks arrest warrant for NBA player' on terror charges

Turkish prosecutors are reportedly seeking an international arrest warrant for basketball player Enes Kanter, accusing the NBA star of membership in a terror organisation.

The Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office has also prepared an extradition request for the New York Knicks player, the Sabah newspaper said.

Anyone who speaks out against Erdogan is a target. That includes me.

⁦@washingtonpost⁩ 🙏 https://t.co/oDqozAQ9pT — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) January 15, 2019

Sabah said prosecutors are seeking an Interpol Red Notice, citing Kanter’s ties to Fethullah Gulen, who is blamed for a failed coup in 2016, and accusing him of providing financial support to his group.

Earlier this month, Kanter refused to travel to London for a regular-season NBA game, saying he feared he could be killed for his opposition to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Kanter’s Turkish passport was revoked in 2017.

- Press Association