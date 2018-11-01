Turkey calls for Saudi co-operation into Khashoggi probe

Turkey’s justice minister has renewed a call on Saudi Arabia to co-operate in the investigation into the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Abdulhamit Gul said “no-one can escape responsibility”.

Mr Gul added that Saudi Arabia’s top prosecutor — who spent three days in Istanbul — failed to answer Turkey’s questions. Saudi Arabia’s top prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb (DHA/AP)

His comments came a day after Istanbul’s chief prosecutor announced that Mr Khashoggi was strangled immediately after entering the consulate on October 2 and his body was dismembered and removed.

Turkey wants Saudi Arabia to reveal the location of Mr Khashoggi’s remains, as well as who gave the orders for a 15-member alleged “hit squad” that it says was sent to kill the journalist.

Mr Gul said: “Our expectation is for these questions to be answered swiftly.”

- Press Association