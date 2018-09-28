Tsunami hits Indonesia after magnitude 7.5 quake

The magnitude 7.5 Indonesia earthquake has caused a tsunami that hit the Sulawesi provincial capital of Palu and another city, Donggala, the country's disaster agency spokesman has said.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a live TV interview on Friday that houses were swept away and families were reported missing.

Mr Sutopo said communications with the area in central Sulawesi are down and the search and rescue effort is being hampered by darkness.

The US Geological Survey said the shallow quake was centred at a depth of six miles.

More to follow...