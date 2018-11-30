Tsunami alert issued after earthquake rocks Alaska

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake has rocked buildings in the US state of Alaska and caused lamp posts and trees to sway, prompting people to run out of offices and seek shelter under office desks.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake was centred about seven miles north of Alaska’s largest city, Anchorage.

An Associated Press reporter working in Anchorage saw cracks in a two-storey building after the quake.

Fri Nov 30 18:07:45 UTC 2018 event picture pic.twitter.com/Dlf5J8NSMh — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) November 30, 2018

It was unclear whether there were injuries.

People went back inside buildings after the earthquake but a smaller aftershock a short time later sent them running back into the streets again.

Shortly after the quake, a tsunami warning was issued for the southern Alaska coastal areas of Cook’s Inlet and part of the Kenai peninsula.

The warning means tsunami waves were expected.

The US Geological Survey initially said it was a 6.7 magnitude earthquake and then reduced the magnitude to 6.6.

- Press Association