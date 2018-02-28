Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner's security clearance 'downgraded'

The security clearance of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, has reportedly been downgraded.

Mr Kushner had been operating with an interim clearance at the "top secret/sensitive compartmented information" level for more than a year.

Now, a White House official and a person familiar with the decision say he is only authorised to access information at the lower "secret" level.

Chief of Staff John Kelly ordered that White House officials with interim clearances pending since before June 1, 2017, lose their access to the nation's deepest secrets if they had not received permanent clearances by last Friday.

A White House official confirms that Mr Kelly's order has been implemented.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner.

- PA