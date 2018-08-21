Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen in plea agreement over fraud probe

Update: 8.23pm Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen has reached a plea agreement over an investigation into financial fraud, according to reports.

Mr Cohen is due to appear in federal court in New York at 4pm local time on Tuesday. He was earlier seen going into a building where the FBI has its New York offices.

BREAKING: AP sources: Michael Cohen to plead guilty in New York to charges including campaign finance and bank fraud, tax evasion. — The Associated Press (@AP) August 21, 2018

The investigation into Mr Cohen has pulled back the curtain on his role as the president's loyal "fixer".

Earlier this year, he admitted arranging a $130,000 (€113,000) payment to quiet porn actress Stormy Daniels' claims that she had an affair with President Trump.

Earlier: Trump’s ex-lawyer ‘in talks to strike plea deal in fraud case’

Lawyers for Michael Cohen – Donald Trump’s former personal attorney who is being investigated for financial fraud – are in negotiations with prosecutors that could result in a plea deal, according to reports.

The lawyer could plead guilty in Manhattan federal court as early as Tuesday afternoon, if a deal is struck requiring co-operation with the government, according to the Associated Press.

BREAKING: AP sources: President Trump's ex-personal attorney Michael Cohen discussing possible plea deal with federal prosecutors. — The Associated Press (@AP) August 21, 2018

Mr Cohen was President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer until weeks ago. He was seen going into his lawyers’ offices early on Tuesday.

Prosecutors had been investigating Mr Cohen for possible fraud related to his businesses for months.

The FBI raided his hotel room, home and office on April 9, seizing more than four million items.

