Trump ‘won’t compromise with Canada in trade talks’

US President Donald Trump has reportedly said he will not make compromises with Canada in high-stakes talks to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The Toronto Star said it obtained the comments from an interview Mr Trump gave with Bloomberg News. Mr Trump wanted the comments to remain private because otherwise “it’s going to be so insulting they’re not going to be able to make a deal”.

In response, White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said only: “The Canadian and American negotiators continue to work on reaching a win-win deal that benefits both countries.”

But the report appeared to raise doubt about whether the two countries can reach a deal soon to keep Canada in the trading bloc.

Speaking about the talks, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters: “We aren’t there yet.”

- Press Association