Trump vows to cut aid to Central American countries over migrant caravan

US president Donald Trump has said America will begin “cutting off, or substantially reducing” aid to three Central American nations over a migrant caravan heading to the US southern border.

Mr Trump tweeted: “Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the U.S.”

Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in. I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy. Must change laws! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018

The three countries combined received more than 500 million dollars (£382 million) in funding from the US in the last financial year.

Mr Trump has raised alarm over a group of thousands of migrants travelling through Mexico to the US, saying: “Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan.”- Press Association