Trump to visit border today

Donald Trump is expected to visit the US-Mexico border later today in Texas as he demands further funding for his wall.

Democrats have so far refused to pay the nearly $6bn Trump is asking for.

Trump has not ruled out the possibility of declaring a National Emergency if funding is not received.

Last night the president walked out of a meeting with congressional leaders aimed at ending the US Government shutdown, now in its 20th day.

The shutdown has led to multiple parks and streets to become overflown with litter and 800,000 federal employees without pay.