Trump to visit border today

Back to Donald Trump World Home

Donald Trump is expected to visit the US-Mexico border later today in Texas as he demands further funding for his wall.

Democrats have so far refused to pay the nearly $6bn Trump is asking for.

Trump has not ruled out the possibility of declaring a National Emergency if funding is not received.

Last night the president walked out of a meeting with congressional leaders aimed at ending the US Government shutdown, now in its 20th day.

READ MORE: Democrats accuse Trump of having a 'temper tantrum' as he walks out of meeting

The shutdown has led to multiple parks and streets to become overflown with litter and 800,000 federal employees without pay.

KEYWORDS:

Donald TrumpUS border
By Digital Desk staff

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World