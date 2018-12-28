Trump threatens to close border with Mexico unless wall funds agreed

President Donald Trump has threatened to close the US border with Mexico if Democrats in Congress do not agree to fund the construction of a border wall.

Mr Trump tweeted on Friday morning that “we will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely” unless a funding deal is reached with “the Obstructionist Democrats”.

Mr Trump’s demand for money to build the border wall and Democrats’ refusal to give him what he wants has caused a partial government shutdown that is nearly a week old.

Congress adjourned for the week without a resolution in sight.

The shutdown has led to hundreds of thousands of federal workers being off work and citizens who count on some public services beginning to feel the pinch.

