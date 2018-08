Trump tells protesting NFL players ‘be cool’

US President Donald Trump has lashed out again at NFL players who refuse to stand for the national anthem.

Mr Trump claimed on Twitter that “most of them are unable to define” what they are demonstrating against.

Instead, Mr Trump tweeted that players should “Be happy, be cool!”.

The NFL players are at it again - taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

.....Be happy, be cool! A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

Numerous player demonstrations took place during the national anthem at several early NFL pre-season games on Thursday. Players have been protesting police killings of black men, social injustice and racism.

Mr Trump wrote from his New Jersey golf resort that players “make a fortune doing what they love” and that those who refuse to stand “proudly” for the anthem should be suspended without pay.

Mr Trump has told associates he believes the anthem issue is a winning one that riles up his base.

- Press Association