Trump sets expectations low for Helsinki summit with Putin

Back to Donald Trump World Home

President Donald Trump has said that “nothing bad … maybe some good” will come out of his Monday meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

President Trump set expectations low in an interview the day before departs for Helsinki for the high-stakes summit.

He said in excerpts released by the CBS network that he is “not going with high expectations”.

President Trump said he believes such meetings are beneficial, adding: “Having a meeting with Chairman Kim was a good thing.”

He said: “Nothing bad is going to come out of it [Helsinki], and maybe some good will come out.”

President Trump also says he “had not thought” about asking Mr Putin to extradite the dozen Russians that have been indicted this week on charges related to election meddling, but said that “certainly” he would “be asking about it”.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: World, US, Putin, UK, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World