Trump says he ‘probably’ won’t meet Putin in Paris

Donald Trump has said he probably will not meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Paris, but will meet him at the G20 gathering of world leaders later this year in Argentina.

White House national security adviser John Bolton had said previously the US president would meet his Russian counterpart this week when he travels to Paris for the Armistice Day 100th anniversary. John Bolton, right, meets Vladimir Putin (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

But Mr Trump told reporters as he departed for a trio of midterm election rallies on Monday that he was not sure the venue was right.

He said: “I’m not sure that we’ll have a meeting in Paris. Probably not.”

He said they will meet at the G20 and have “probably plenty of meetings” after that.

Mr Trump has tried to reset relations with Russia despite the country’s 2016 election meddling efforts.- Press Association