Trump says he has no plans to fire Deputy Attorney Rosenstein

President Donald Trump says he does not have any plans to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Mr Rosenstein’s job security has been under question since news reports last month that he had discussed possibly secretly recording President Trump to expose chaos in the White House and invoking constitutional provisions to get him removed from office.

Mr Rosenstein joined the president on board Air Force One flying to an event in Florida, a likely indication that his Justice Department job is at least temporarily safe.

President Trump told reporters that he has a “very good relationship” with Mr Rosenstein.

Their meeting two weeks ago was postponed amid the Supreme Court nomination hearings.

Mr Rosenstein oversees special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into possible contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia.

