Trump says 2016 meeting’s purpose was opponent information

President Donald Trump has appeared to change his story about a 2016 meeting at Trump Tower, tweeting that his son met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer to collect information about his political opponent.

“Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower,” Mr Trump wrote.

“This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics – and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!”

Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower. This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics - and it went nowhere. I did not know about it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

That is a far different explanation than Mr Trump gave 13 months ago, when a statement dictated by the president but released under the name of Donald Trump Jr, read: “We primarily discussed a programme about the adoption of Russian children that was active and popular with American families years ago.”

The misdirection came amid a series of searing tweets sent from his New Jersey golf club, in which he tore into two of his favourite targets, the news media and Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into possible links between the president’s campaign and Russia.

Mr Trump unleashed particular fury at reports that he was anxious about the Trump Tower meeting attended by Donald Trump Jr and other senior campaign officials.

...Why aren’t Mueller and the 17 Angry Democrats looking at the meetings concerning the Fake Dossier and all of the lying that went on in the FBI and DOJ? This is the most one sided Witch Hunt in the history of our country. Fortunately, the facts are all coming out, and fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

Too bad a large portion of the Media refuses to report the lies and corruption having to do with the Rigged Witch Hunt - but that is why we call them FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

Mr Trump’s critics immediately pounced on the new story, the latest of several versions of events about a meeting for which emails were discovered between the president’s eldest son and an intermediary from the Russian government offering damaging information about Mr Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Betraying no surprise or misgivings about the offer from a hostile foreign power, Trump Jr replied: “If it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer.”

President Donald Trump posted a number of searing tweets sent from his New Jersey golf club (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Sunday’s tweet was Mr Trump’s clearest statement yet on the purpose of the meeting, which has become a focal point of Mr Mueller’s investigation even as the president and his lawyers try to downplay its significance and pummel the Mueller probe with attacks.

On Sunday, Mr Trump again suggested without evidence that Mr Mueller was biased against him, declaring, “This is the most one sided Witch Hunt in the history of our country.”

And as Mr Trump and his allies have tried to discredit the probe, a new talking point has emerged: that even if that meeting was held to collect damaging information, none was provided and “collusion” – Mr Trump’s go-to description of what Mr Mueller is investigating – never occurred.

“The question is what law, statute or rule or regulation has been violated, and nobody has pointed to one,” said Jay Sekulow, one of Mr Trump’s lawyers, on ABC’s This Week.

But legal experts have pointed out several possible criminal charges, including conspiracy against the United States and aiding and abetting a conspiracy.

And despite Mr Trump’s public Twitter denial, the president has expressed worry that his son may face legal exposure even as he believes he did nothing wrong, according to three people close to the White House.

Mr Sekulow acknowledged that the public explanation for the meeting has changed but insisted that the White House has been very clear with the special counsel’s office. He said he was not aware of Mr Trump Jr facing any legal exposure.

“I don’t represent Don Jr,” Mr Sekulow said, “but I will tell you I have no knowledge at all of Don Jr being told that he’s a target of any investigation, and I have no knowledge of him being interviewed by the special counsel.”

The Russians offered damaging info on your opponent. Your campaign accepted. And the Russians delivered.



You then misled the country about the purpose of the Trump Tower meeting when it became public.



Now you say you didn’t know in advance. None of this is normal or credible. https://t.co/AEDYiIbXyY — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 5, 2018

Democrats hammered away at the president’s admission.

“The Russians offered damaging info on your opponent. Your campaign accepted. And the Russians delivered,” tweeted Representative Adam Schiff of California, top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.

“You then misled the country about the purpose of the Trump Tower meeting when it became public. Now you say you didn’t know in advance. None of this is normal or credible.”

