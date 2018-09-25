Trump rejects ‘global governance’ in speech to UN General Assembly

Donald Trump has asserted American sovereignty and rejected “global governance, control and domination”, in a key speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

The US president told world leaders he honours the right of every nation to pursue its own customs, beliefs and traditions, and the US will never tell other nations how to live, work or worship.

But Mr Trump said the US expects other nations to “honour America’s sovereignty in return”.

I didn't expect that reaction, but that's OK

Earlier he unwittingly drew laughter as he highlighted US gains under his watch.

He said the American economy is “booming like never before” and his administration has accomplished more in less than two years than almost any other administration, eliciting laughter from scores of heads of state and delegates in the audience.

Mr Trump responded by saying: “I didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s OK.”

He said the US is a “stronger, safer and richer country” than when he took office in January 2017.

He added: “We are standing up for America and for the American people, and we are also standing up for the world.”

