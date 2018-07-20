Trump recorded talking about paying ex-Playboy model – report

US president Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer secretly recorded him discussing payments to an ex-Playboy model who said she had had an affair with him, according to reports.

The New York Times said the FBI seized the recording during an April raid on attorney Michael Cohen’s office.

The Times cited lawyers and others familiar with the recording and reported that Mr Cohen made the tape two months before the 2016 election.

Mr Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani told the newspaper that Mr Trump did discuss the payments to Karen McDougal with Mr Cohen on the recording, which lasts less than two minutes, but a payment was never made.

Mr Giuliani said Mr Trump told Mr Cohen if he did make a payment to do it by cheque, so it could be documented.

- Press Association