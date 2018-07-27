Trump open to Moscow visit – if Putin invites him

The White House said US president Donald Trump is “open to visiting Moscow” once he receives a “formal invitation” from Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Mr Trump “looks forward to having President Putin to Washington after the first of the year” and “is open to visiting Moscow upon receiving a formal invitation”.

Mr Trump had initially invited his Russian counterpart to Washington this autumn for a follow-up meeting to their Helsinki summit, but national security adviser John Bolton changed the timeline this week, saying Mr Trump now believes it should take place “after the Russia witch hunt is over” and “after the first of the year”.

Mr Putin said he is ready to invite the US leader to Moscow, and stands ready to visit Washington – if conditions are right.

- Press Association