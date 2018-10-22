Trump ‘not satisfied’ with Saudi explanation over journalist’s death

President Donald Trump says he is not satisfied with the explanations he has heard about the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Mr Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi royal family living in Virginia in the United States, died on October 2 at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Saudi Arabia said Mr Khashoggi was killed in a “fistfight” with officials sent to encourage him to return to the kingdom.

Turkish media and officials say the 59-year-old Washington Post columnist was killed and dismembered by a 15-man Saudi hit squad.

People hold signs during a protest at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

President Trump said he has spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman since Mr Khashoggi’s death.

Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, he said: “I am not satisfied with what I’ve heard regarding Khashoggi’s death.”

- Press Association